T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,014,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $130,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $116.64 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.