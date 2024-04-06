T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.22% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDVG. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,612,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,684,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

TDVG traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $37.54. 26,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $364.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $38.11.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.