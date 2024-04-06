Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.40

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.40 and last traded at C$9.29, with a volume of 143353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYZ shares. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

