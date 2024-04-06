Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

STRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Sutro Biopharma

STRO opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $304.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

