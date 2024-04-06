Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 0.7%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,057.18 and last traded at $1,022.52. 1,805,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,540,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,015.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $898.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.