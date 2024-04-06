Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.33

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $11.13. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 1,511,582 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,579 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 312.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 142,105 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 651,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 52,835 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

