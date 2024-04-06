Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 24,747 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,747 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 96.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,204,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,600. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

