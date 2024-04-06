Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,610 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

