Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,814,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,050,000.

Shares of VV traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.00. The stock had a trading volume of 228,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.38 and a 200 day moving average of $216.23. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $184.13 and a 52 week high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

