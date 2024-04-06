Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.24 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 220,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

