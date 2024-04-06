Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,708,000 after buying an additional 297,378 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AWK traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average is $124.96. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

