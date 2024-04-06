Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.14. 2,012,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,947. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.