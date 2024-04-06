Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 719 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $519,286,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $310,208,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock traded up $11.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $566.67. The stock had a trading volume of 480,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $530.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.00. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $308.26 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

