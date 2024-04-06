Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 24,808 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 189,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after purchasing an additional 862,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,727 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,016. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

