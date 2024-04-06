Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 917 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.62.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

