Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 510 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.86. 4,416,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.56. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

