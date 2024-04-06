Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.44. 2,422,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,781. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

