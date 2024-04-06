Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.90. 136,439,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. The stock has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.53.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

