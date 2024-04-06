Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $713.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,410. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $728.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

