Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

VGT traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $518.38. The company had a trading volume of 355,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,576. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

