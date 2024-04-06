Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $239.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Get Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.