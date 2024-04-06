Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VYM stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.26. 1,095,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

