Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,734,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,892. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1664 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

