Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of INDA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,751,331 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

