Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.78% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,499. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

