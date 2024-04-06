Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,932 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,575,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 182,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

