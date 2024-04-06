Stratos Investment Management LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.48. The company had a trading volume of 239,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.