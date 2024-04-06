Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 692,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 274,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.61. 2,914,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

