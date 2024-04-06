Stratos Investment Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Lam Research by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $16.95 on Friday, reaching $968.58. The stock had a trading volume of 801,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $926.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $777.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $480.45 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.68.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

