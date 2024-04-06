Stratos Investment Management LLC Invests $205,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 695,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,395. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.