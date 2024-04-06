Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stratos Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.53. 4,483,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

