Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,023 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. 8,454,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,515,579. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

