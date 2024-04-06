Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $752.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.