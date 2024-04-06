StockNews.com Upgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.80. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $1,394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $1,394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,408 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 540.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

