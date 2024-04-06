StockNews.com Upgrades AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to “Buy”

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,089.61.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,104.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,960.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2,723.16. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,997 shares of company stock worth $61,108,338. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

