StockNews.com Upgrades Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ATLC stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $421.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Articles

