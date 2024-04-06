StockNews.com Lowers Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Luna Innovations Stock Up 1.4 %

LUNA stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $10.70.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 187,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 704.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 39,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 221,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.