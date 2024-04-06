StockNews.com Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $140.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

