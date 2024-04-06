StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

