StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in M.D.C. by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after acquiring an additional 168,214 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $1,803,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

