StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

CBAY stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $143,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $143,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,279 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,444,000 after purchasing an additional 811,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $103,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,951,000 after acquiring an additional 558,562 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,465,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,460 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Stories

