StockNews.com Downgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCBK. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

