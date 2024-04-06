StockNews.com Downgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.8 %

PLNT opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,076,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,606,000 after acquiring an additional 196,809 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,749,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,940.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,375,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,433,000 after buying an additional 1,308,347 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

