StockNews.com Downgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 458,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,766 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.