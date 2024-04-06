StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

