StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 12.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

