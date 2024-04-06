StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE LITB opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.89. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

