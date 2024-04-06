Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $45.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

INTC opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

