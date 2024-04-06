Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Price Target to $26.00

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NGS opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 10,497.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

