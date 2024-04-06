Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.33

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.33 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 19.64 ($0.25). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 276,340 shares changing hands.

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.27. The company has a market cap of £37.23 million, a PE ratio of 566.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

